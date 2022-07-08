EasyFi Hits Market Capitalization of $1.44 Million (EZ)

EasyFi (EZ) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One EasyFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00002629 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, EasyFi has traded 27.8% higher against the dollar. EasyFi has a market cap of $1.44 million and $647,176.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EasyFi Coin Profile

EasyFi is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network . The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

Buying and Selling EasyFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

