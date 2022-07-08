Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0356 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

NYSEAMERICAN EVM opened at $9.38 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $12.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 169,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

