eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Lowered to $54.00 at Robert W. Baird

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an underweight rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on eBay from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on eBay from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.07.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $43.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.85 and its 200-day moving average is $53.89. eBay has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 5.16%.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in eBay by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 177,712 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $10,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in eBay by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 397,233 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $22,745,000 after purchasing an additional 62,200 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About eBay (Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.