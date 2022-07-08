Effect.AI Price Hits $0.0179 on Exchanges (EFX)

Effect.AI (EFX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Effect.AI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. Effect.AI has a total market cap of $4.52 million and $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00092677 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000569 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00017219 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00255791 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00043127 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008579 BTC.

Effect.AI Profile

Effect.AI uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai . The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

