EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Reduces Stock Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lowered its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRUS traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $71.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,009. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.03 and a 12-month high of $95.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $498.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.19 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $326,916.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,172.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $79,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,824.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.88.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

