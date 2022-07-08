Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.47

Shares of Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.47 and last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 581732 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ECIFY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Electricité de France from €10.00 ($10.42) to €9.00 ($9.38) in a report on Friday, March 18th. HSBC lowered Electricité de France from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.0399 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 9.12%.

About Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY)

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the power generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading activities in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. The company generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, thermal, and cogeneration plants.

