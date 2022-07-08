Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Gouws Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the first quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 28,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.9% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,165,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total value of $58,539,818.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,983,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,343,772,766.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,087,027 shares of company stock worth $344,066,066. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $327.95 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $220.20 and a 52 week high of $332.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.24. The firm has a market cap of $311.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.94.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.