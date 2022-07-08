Emercoin Price Tops $0.0215 on Major Exchanges (EMC)

Emercoin (EMC) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 8th. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $13,306.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Emercoin

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,516,650 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

