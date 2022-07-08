Employers (NYSE:EIG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $40.53

Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.53 and traded as high as $41.92. Employers shares last traded at $41.78, with a volume of 121,500 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on EIG. TheStreet downgraded shares of Employers from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Employers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Employers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.54.

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). Employers had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Employers by 510.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 49.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in shares of Employers in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Employers in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Employers during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

