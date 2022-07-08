Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.89.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXK shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Endeavour Silver from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

EXK opened at $3.12 on Friday. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.13. The stock has a market cap of $564.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Rating ) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $57.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 494,957 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 15,555 shares during the last quarter. SIG North Trading ULC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $502,000. Institutional investors own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

