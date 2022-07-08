ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €18.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($18.75) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ENI has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($17.71) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.50 ($15.10) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($18.23) target price on ENI in a report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.40 ($16.04) price objective on ENI in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €14.90 ($15.52) price objective on ENI in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of ENI stock opened at €11.05 ($11.51) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €13.09 and its 200-day moving average price is €13.18. ENI has a 12 month low of €9.38 ($9.77) and a 12 month high of €14.80 ($15.42).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

