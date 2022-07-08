Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 85.58% and a negative net margin of 56.24%. Enservco updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV opened at $1.93 on Friday. Enservco has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENSV. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Enservco during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Enservco during the first quarter worth about $51,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Enservco during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Enservco by 87.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 41,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Enservco in the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

