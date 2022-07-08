EpiK Protocol Price Tops $0.0137 (EPK)

EpiK Protocol (EPK) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 8th. EpiK Protocol has a market cap of $1.78 million and $573,540.00 worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EpiK Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EpiK Protocol has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00120522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004566 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.59 or 0.00779372 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00015214 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00032659 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Coin Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 210,496,564 coins and its circulating supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

Buying and Selling EpiK Protocol

