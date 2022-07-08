EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Downgraded by Citigroup to Sell

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

EQBBF has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on EQT AB (publ) from SEK 380 to SEK 400 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays began coverage on EQT AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on EQT AB (publ) from SEK 612 to SEK 425 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.75.

Shares of EQT AB (publ) stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. EQT AB has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $60.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.93.

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to make investments globally. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional offices in Sydney, Australia and Tokyo, Japan.

