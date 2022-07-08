Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

NASDAQ:GMBLP traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.48. 19,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,437. Esports Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.70.

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

About Esports Entertainment Group (Get Rating)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.