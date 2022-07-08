Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
NASDAQ:GMBLP traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.48. 19,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,437. Esports Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.70.
