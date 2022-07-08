ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWFL) Trading Up 0.2%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWFL – Get Rating) shares were up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.92 and last traded at $18.92. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 10,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.89.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.82.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.