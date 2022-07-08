Euan Fraser Sells 563,485 Shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM) Stock

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM – Get Rating) insider Euan Fraser sold 563,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 400 ($4.84), for a total value of £2,253,940 ($2,729,401.79).

LON AFM traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.04) on Friday, reaching GBX 401.50 ($4.86). The company had a trading volume of 2,534,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,673. The stock has a market capitalization of £452.40 million and a P/E ratio of 5,814.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 383.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 390.61. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc has a 52-week low of GBX 290 ($3.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 495.61 ($6.00). The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a GBX 7.50 ($0.09) dividend. This is a positive change from Alpha Financial Markets Consulting’s previous dividend of $2.90. This represents a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.71%.

AFM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 470 ($5.69) to GBX 480 ($5.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 485 ($5.87) to GBX 450 ($5.45) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting and related services to the asset and wealth management, and insurance industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions integrations, benchmarking, investments, regulatory compliance and risk, operations and outsourcing, distribution, digital transformation, investment guidelines, fintech and innovation, ETF and indexing, pension and retail investments, ESG and responsible investment, and insurance.

