Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.14

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.14 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 2.34 ($0.03). Europa Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 2.25 ($0.03), with a volume of 3,146,010 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.15. The company has a market cap of £21.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50.
About Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG)
