EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CAO Lee Dabberdt Sells 1,170 Shares

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) CAO Lee Dabberdt sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 8.93, for a total transaction of 10,448.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 449,884.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of EVCM opened at 9.68 on Friday. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12-month low of 7.73 and a 12-month high of 23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 9.60 and a 200-day moving average price of 11.80.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EVCM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 19.36.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVCM. PSG Equity L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $571,349,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 603.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,493,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,198 shares in the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 5,865,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,506 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 55.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,485,000 after acquiring an additional 551,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 408,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after acquiring an additional 182,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

About EverCommerce (Get Rating)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.