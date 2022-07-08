Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Trading 4.3% Higher

Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) traded up 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.41 and last traded at $33.55. 35,332 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 745,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.16.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on Evolent Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.75.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.21 and a 200 day moving average of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.92 and a beta of 1.89.

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $297.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Evolent Health during the second quarter worth about $820,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 40,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,380,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,874,000 after purchasing an additional 342,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 30,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 16,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

