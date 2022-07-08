Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Trading 5.9% Higher

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.30. 31,091 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 50,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Exagen in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Exagen from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Exagen from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a current ratio of 8.72.

Exagen ( NASDAQ:XGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 64.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exagen Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XGN. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exagen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Exagen by 7.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exagen by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Exagen by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 15,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN)

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

