Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Trading 5.9% Higher

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.30. 31,091 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 50,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Exagen in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Exagen from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Exagen from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a current ratio of 8.72.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XGN. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exagen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Exagen by 7.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exagen by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Exagen by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 15,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN)
Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exagen (XGN)
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.