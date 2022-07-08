Exane BNP Paribas Lowers Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) to Neutral

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Exane BNP Paribas currently has $80.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $95.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.59.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $70.09 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $66.97 and a twelve month high of $92.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.71 and its 200 day moving average is $77.14. The company has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 39.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,884,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 580.6% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,818,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,377,000 after acquiring an additional 18,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

