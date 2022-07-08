Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 621,465 Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 621,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,838,000. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises 2.0% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 2.28% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

MGC stock opened at $135.38 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $127.06 and a 1-year high of $170.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.78.

