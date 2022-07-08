Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Decreases Stock Position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 432,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,813 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $6,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LXP stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.57. LXP Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 106.18%. The business had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

In related news, Director Richard Frary purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gray purchased 2,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.26 per share, with a total value of $25,166.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,844 shares in the company, valued at $808,963.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 37,965 shares of company stock valued at $414,083 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LXP shares. Evercore ISI set a $13.00 target price on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet lowered LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on LXP Industrial Trust from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.80.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

