Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $21.85 Million Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,078 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,738 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Coinbase Global worth $21,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COIN. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth $28,000. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 706,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.77 per share, for a total transaction of $50,002,826.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 706,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,002,826.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,121,844 shares of company stock valued at $76,837,576. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $380.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.33.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $55.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 3.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.29 and a 200-day moving average of $149.30. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $40.83 and a one year high of $368.90.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($2.33). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

