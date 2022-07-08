Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $9.96 Million Stock Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 340,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,095 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $9,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 64,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 315,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,236,000 after acquiring an additional 11,576 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 98,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 205,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 113,800 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STOR shares. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on STORE Capital in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Shares of STOR opened at $26.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. STORE Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.14.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $222.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.11 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.74%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

