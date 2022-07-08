Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 179,635 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,147,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,635 shares during the period. Snap comprises 0.8% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $41,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,500,000 after buying an additional 10,839,980 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,682,000 after buying an additional 6,477,834 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,916,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,261,000 after buying an additional 2,911,656 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $125,811,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $98,005,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNAP. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Snap from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Snap from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Snap from $34.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $26.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

NYSE SNAP opened at $14.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.26. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $26,595,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 75,110,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,500,559.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $80,011.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,138,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,559,594.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,526,688 shares of company stock worth $42,888,638.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

