Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Holdings in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,239,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389,280 shares during the quarter. Energy Fuels makes up about 1.1% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 3.98% of Energy Fuels worth $57,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 10.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. 32.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Energy Fuels stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $836.82 million, a P/E ratio of 269.50 and a beta of 1.42. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $11.39.

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Rating ) (TSE:EFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter. Energy Fuels had a net margin of 48.40% and a negative return on equity of 14.55%. Analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $67,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 284,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,868,086.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UUUU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Energy Fuels from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.75 price objective (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Noble Financial started coverage on Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

