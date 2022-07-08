Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Holdings Cut by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC lowered its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.15.

In related news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Exelon stock opened at $44.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.83. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $31.82 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.59.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

