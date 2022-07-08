Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EXPD. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.44.

Shares of EXPD opened at $98.40 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $93.77 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.62. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

