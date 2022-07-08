Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.18 and last traded at $11.18. Approximately 2,121 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 137,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.93.

EXAI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Exscientia from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exscientia from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average of $14.72. The company has a current ratio of 9.55, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Exscientia plc will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAI. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new position in Exscientia during the fourth quarter worth about $258,591,000. SB Global Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia in the 4th quarter valued at $112,273,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia in the 4th quarter valued at $42,131,000. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia in the 4th quarter valued at $31,400,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia in the 4th quarter valued at $31,402,000. 37.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI)

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

