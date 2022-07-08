Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) Price Target Cut to SEK 95 by Analysts at Barclays

Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from SEK 130 to SEK 95 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fabege AB (publ) from SEK 145 to SEK 125 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Fabege AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fabege AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Fabege AB (publ) stock opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. Fabege AB has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.14.

Fabege AB (publ), a property company, focuses primarily on the development, investment, and management of commercial premises in Sweden. Its property portfolio comprises office, retail, industrial/warehouse, residential, hotel, and garage properties. The company also engages in the acquisition and sale of properties.

