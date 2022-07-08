Faceter Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (FACE)

Faceter (FACE) traded up 28.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Faceter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Faceter has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Faceter has a total market capitalization of $347,333.87 and approximately $19,197.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004650 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,486.00 or 1.00002699 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00009158 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Faceter Coin Profile

Faceter (CRYPTO:FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Buying and Selling Faceter

