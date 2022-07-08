FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV decreased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 347.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.37, for a total transaction of $1,010,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.62, for a total value of $390,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,542 shares in the company, valued at $602,336.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,839 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,645 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $102.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $407.50.

FDS traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $403.12. The stock had a trading volume of 952 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,263. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $332.67 and a 1 year high of $495.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.94%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

