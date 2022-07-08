Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) Trading 1.5% Higher

Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U – Get Rating) shares rose 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$11.00 and last traded at C$11.00. Approximately 20,778 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 39,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.84.

The company has a market cap of C$1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 5.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$11.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26.

In other news, Senior Officer Amy Lynn Sherk bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.64 per share, with a total value of C$27,289.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$81,868.80.

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in investment activities in India. The company invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

