FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Director Vincenzo J. Vena Purchases 900 Shares

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

FDX opened at $231.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.82 and a 200 day moving average of $226.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $302.65.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays set a $320.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,046 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $593,029,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in FedEx by 11,807.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $127,014,000 after purchasing an additional 544,308 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 24,340.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 490,284 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $113,447,000 after purchasing an additional 488,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,346,614,000 after buying an additional 394,289 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.