FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) EVP Sells $2,838,809.10 in Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
FDX stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,092,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,234. The company has a market cap of $59.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $302.65.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 16.0% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 21.5% during the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 306,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $70,826,000 after acquiring an additional 54,116 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 22.5% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 27.2% during the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.
FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group set a $312.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.57.
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.
