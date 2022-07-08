FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) EVP Sells $2,838,809.10 in Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

FDX stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,092,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,234. The company has a market cap of $59.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $302.65.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 16.0% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 21.5% during the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 306,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $70,826,000 after acquiring an additional 54,116 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 22.5% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 27.2% during the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group set a $312.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.57.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

