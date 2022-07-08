Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Price Target Cut to GBX 8,930

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from £127.50 ($154.40) to GBX 8,930 ($108.14) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FERG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ferguson from £136.50 ($165.29) to £130 ($157.42) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Ferguson from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Ferguson from £190 ($230.08) to £145 ($175.59) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ferguson from $194.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,536.88.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Shares of FERG traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.64. The company had a trading volume of 8,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,495. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.25. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $183.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ferguson by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,327,000 after acquiring an additional 191,587 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $651,809,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $722,808,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,174,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Ferguson by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,932,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,433,000 after buying an additional 127,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.