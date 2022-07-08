Financial Comparison: So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) & Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE)

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) and Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for So-Young International and Greenidge Generation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score So-Young International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Greenidge Generation 0 1 1 0 2.50

So-Young International presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 856.33%. Greenidge Generation has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 255.87%. Given So-Young International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe So-Young International is more favorable than Greenidge Generation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares So-Young International and Greenidge Generation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio So-Young International $265.58 million 0.38 -$1.32 million ($0.05) -18.82 Greenidge Generation $107.28 million 0.34 -$44.48 million N/A N/A

So-Young International has higher revenue and earnings than Greenidge Generation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.7% of So-Young International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares So-Young International and Greenidge Generation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets So-Young International -1.93% 0.42% 0.31% Greenidge Generation N/A N/A N/A

Summary

So-Young International beats Greenidge Generation on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About So-Young International (Get Rating)

So-Young International Inc. operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment. The company facilitates research on medical aesthetic treatment trends; ratings and reviews on treatment experiences; and blogs under the name Beauty Diaries. It also provides reservation services in the areas of dermatology, dentistry and orthodontics, ophthalmology, physical examinations, gynecology, human papilloma virus vaccines, and postnatal care; Software as a Service; and guiding and consulting services through training programs for medical service providers. In addition, the company offers internet information and technology advisory, management consulting, and Internet culture services, as well as sells medical equipment; equipment production, sales, and agency services; and micro finance services. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,400 medical aesthetic service providers and 5,000 other consumption healthcare service providers on its platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Greenidge Generation (Get Rating)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

