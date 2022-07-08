First Merchants Corp Acquires 219 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 76,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.7% during the first quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 28,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 30.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,989,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,371,000 after purchasing an additional 704,068 shares during the period. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,979,893.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,877,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,525 shares of company stock worth $24,001,864 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.05.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $62.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $272.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.93 and its 200 day moving average is $61.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

