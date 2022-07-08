First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTHI) Shares Down 0.3%

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTHI – Get Rating) shares fell 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.88 and last traded at $19.99. 2,169 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 8,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.05.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average of $21.83.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.