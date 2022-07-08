First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXL) Stock Price Up 1.1%

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXL – Get Rating) shares rose 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.80 and last traded at $51.80. Approximately 3,075 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 14,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.26.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.05.

