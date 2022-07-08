First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT) Stock Price Down 0.3%

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $140.10 and last traded at $140.78. 71,874 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 52,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.26.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 39,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,247,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter.

