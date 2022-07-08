FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.57

Shares of FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 160 ($1.94) to GBX 165 ($2.00) in a report on Monday, June 27th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
FirstGroup Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FGROY)
FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada. It operates through Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail segments. The Greyhound segment provides scheduled intercity coach transportation services. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 5,000 buses in the United Kingdom.
