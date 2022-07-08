Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CEO Sells $51,700.00 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $51,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,777 shares in the company, valued at $5,777,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.38. The company had a trading volume of 465,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.52 and a 1-year high of $211.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.24 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.21.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FIVN. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Five9 from $163.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Five9 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Five9 from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Five9 from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Five9 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

