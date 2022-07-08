FLO (FLO) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $60,018.00

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 8th. One FLO coin can currently be bought for $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FLO has a total market cap of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FLO has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FLO Coin Profile

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

