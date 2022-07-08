Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.43.

A number of brokerages have commented on FLYW. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Flywire from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Flywire in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Stephens started coverage on Flywire in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Flywire from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of FLYW opened at $21.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.06 and a beta of 1.25. Flywire has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $57.41.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $64.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.83 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flywire will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $155,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,218.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 26,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $780,450.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,158,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,755,232.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,190,359 shares of company stock valued at $43,391,082. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,449,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 500.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 50,556 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 549.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 733,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,927,000 after purchasing an additional 620,799 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,895,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 4,384.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 195,703 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

