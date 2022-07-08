FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Acquired by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH increased its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH owned about 0.07% of FMC worth $12,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in FMC by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in FMC by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FMC opened at $104.45 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.76.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. FMC had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.69%.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $119,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FMC shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.08.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

