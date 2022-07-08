Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH trimmed its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Fortive were worth $7,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Fortive by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,035,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,891 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Fortive by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,668,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,742,000 after purchasing an additional 714,981 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,461,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,693,000 after purchasing an additional 195,401 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Fortive by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,328,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,768,000 after purchasing an additional 135,778 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Fortive by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,272,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,563,000 after purchasing an additional 241,420 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of FTV opened at $55.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.19 and its 200-day moving average is $62.70. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $53.05 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon acquired 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 98,861 shares in the company, valued at $5,758,653.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
FTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday. Argus raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.87.
Fortive Profile
Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.
