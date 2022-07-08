Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH trimmed its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Fortive were worth $7,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Fortive by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,035,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,891 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Fortive by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,668,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,742,000 after purchasing an additional 714,981 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,461,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,693,000 after purchasing an additional 195,401 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Fortive by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,328,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,768,000 after purchasing an additional 135,778 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Fortive by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,272,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,563,000 after purchasing an additional 241,420 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTV opened at $55.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.19 and its 200-day moving average is $62.70. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $53.05 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon acquired 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 98,861 shares in the company, valued at $5,758,653.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday. Argus raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.87.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

