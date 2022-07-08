Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Cut to $68.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Fortive from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Argus raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.87.

NYSE FTV opened at $55.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.70. Fortive has a 1 year low of $53.05 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortive news, Director Alan G. Spoon purchased 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,653.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

